Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
Bajaj Auto quarterly results: The company has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors to approve the results for the second quarter of FY26 on Nov. 7.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. A leading manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, the company accounts for 26% of the two-wheeler and 76% of the three-wheeler market share globally. Bajaj Auto is part of the larger Bajaj Group and is known for its iconic models like the Chetak scooter and Pulsar motorcycles.
Bajaj Auto October 2025 Sales
Bajaj Auto recorded an 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales to 5,18,170 units in October 2025 from 4,79,707 units in October 2024. Sale of commercial vehicles rose 16% YoY to 75,854 units in October 2025 from 65,335 units in October 2024. Two-wheeler sales grew 7% YoY to 4,42,316 units in October 2025 from 4,14,372 units a year ago.
ALSO READ
October Auto Sales 2025: Maruti, Tata Motors, M&M Drive Record Sales On GST 2.0-Led Festive Demand
Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Date
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 13, Bajaj Auto said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 7, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30.
Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1 to Nov. 9.
Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Earnings Call
Bajaj Auto has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Nov. 7 at 6:15 p.m. to discuss the results for the second quarter of FY26.
Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1510, +91 22 7115 8880
International Toll-Free Numbers:
USA: +18667462133, UK: +08081011573, Singapore: +8001012045, Hong Kong: +800964448
Bajaj Auto Q1 Results
Bajaj Auto reported a 13.8% YoY increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 2,210.44 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,941.79 crore in Q1FY25. Total income rose 11.2% YoY to Rs 13,642.33 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 12,267.39 crore in Q1FY25.
Bajaj Auto Share Price History
Shares of Bajaj Auto have fallen 2.61% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, it has decreased by 0.61% and in the past six months, it has grown nearly 10%. On a year-to-date basis, it has declined by 0.03%. Over the past year, it has dropped by 12.80%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 10,079.80 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 7, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 7,089.35 apiece on April 7.
At 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.15% lower at Rs 8,738.00 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 0.2% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.