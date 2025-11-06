Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

Shares of Bajaj Auto have fallen 2.61% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, it has decreased by 0.61% and in the past six months, it has grown nearly 10%. On a year-to-date basis, it has declined by 0.03%. Over the past year, it has dropped by 12.80%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 10,079.80 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 7, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 7,089.35 apiece on April 7.

At 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Bajaj Auto shares were trading 0.15% lower at Rs 8,738.00 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 0.2% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.