Leading automaker Bajaj Auto Ltd. on Monday notified the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 2025.The Board will review the financial performance of the company for the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q1FY26) at the upcoming meeting.The quarterly earnings will provide an insight into the financial performance of the company for the April–June period and the future roadmap for the coming quarters. The company will also take up other business matters at the Boar meeting, scheduled to be held in August.These results matter as they show how a company is doing in terms of profits, growth, or challenges. These insights help analysts shape views about sectoral trends and subsequently influence investor sentiments.."This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Wednesday, Aug. 6 to consider, inter alia, the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending 30 June 2025," the company said in the stock exchange filing.The company is yet to announce details of its earnings conference call, which is generally organised to discuss the results with investors and analysts..In compliance with the SEBI guidelines on insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities will remain closed for designated persons from Tuesday, July 1, the company informed the bourses."The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 01 July 2025 to Friday, 08 August 2025 (both days inclusive), for the designated persons as per the Company's Code of Conduct framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended. The designated persons of the Company have been informed of the same," the automaker informed the stock exchanges..Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading flat at Rs 8,387.00 apiece, up 0.13%, on the NSE at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday. In comparison, benchmark Nifty50 stood at 25,539.20, up 0.08%..