Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil, DLF Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bajaj Auto Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Wednesday.

It is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,930.6 crore for the third quarter and a revenue of Rs 11,766.7 crore, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The two-wheeler manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 1,472.7 crore during the same quarter last year.

Indian Oil Corp. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 10,249.6 crore for the December quarter on Wednesday, as against a revenue of Rs 2,22,126.4 crore, according to consensus estimates. The state-owned oil company had reported bottom line and top line numbers of Rs 13,047.2 crore and Rs 1,79,245.6 crore, respectively, in the previous quarter.

DLF Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the third quarter on Wednesday. The company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 721 crore against a revenue of Rs 1,697 crore, according to estimates. The real-estate firm reported a net profit of Rs 519.2 crore during the same quarter last year.

Tata Steel Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., TVS Motor Co., Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Container Corp., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., UCO Bank, Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., and Birlasoft Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Wednesday.

Blue Dart Express Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd., Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd., Railtel Corp., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., Vardhman Textiles Ltd., Ceat Ltd., JSW Holdings Ltd., CMS Info Systems Ltd., Mas Financial Services Ltd., Aarti Drugs Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd., Kirloskar Pneumatic Co., Sharda Cropchem Ltd., and Sagar Cements Ltd. will also report their earnings for the quarter on Wednesday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday: