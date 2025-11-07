Bajaj Auto, Birla Corp, Trent, Kalyan Jewellers, Nykaa Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Business NewsEarningsBajaj Auto, Birla Corp, Trent, Kalyan Jewellers, Nykaa Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Other big names announcing results include Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Hindalco Industries and Petronet LNG.

07 Nov 2025, 06:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Bajaj Auto Ltd., Birla Corp., Trent Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Friday.

Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names:

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto Ltd. is likely to clock a rise in net profit to Rs 22,719 crore, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Birla Corp

Birla Corp. will be reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 623.6 crore, revenue of Rs 2,150 crore, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 279.8 crore, according to estimates.

Nykaa

FSN E-commerce Ventures will be posting its results for the second quarter of financial year 2026. The company is estimated to report a net profit of Rs 38.4 crore, revenue of Rs 2,340.1 crore and an Ebitda of 158.7 according to estimates.

Hindalco Industries

Hindalco Industries Ltd. will be announcing its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 4,320 crore, revenue of Rs 64,963.2 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 8.303.3 crore, according to estimates.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. will be announcing its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 262.20 crore, revenue of Rs 7,832.90 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 486.9 crore, according to estimates.

Trent

Trent Ltd. will be announcing its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 446.30 crore, revenue of Rs 4,998.3 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 812.7 crore, according to estimates.

