Axis Bank Q3 Results Review: Operating Costs, Net Interest Margin To Be Key Monitorables

Axis Bank Ltd.'s third-quarter net profit rose nearly 4% despite being weighed by higher operating expenses.

As the private lender has acquired Citigroup India's consumer business, the bank continues to invest in IT infrastructure and digital journeys with expansion of card business and branches.

The opex-to-assets ratio will improve further as Citi integration runs off in April-September and low cost intensive corporate growth picks up, said ICICI Securities.

The opex-to-assets ratio improved marginally to 2.56% in Q3, from 2.6% in the previous quarter.

"Higher retail fee growth owing to the higher spending during festive quarter helped offset the higher opex growth, helping the bank maintain its return on assets at 1.8%," Bernstein said in a note.

Retail fee now contributes 72% of overall fee.

Analysts drew comfort from the fact that Axis Bank's net interest margin stayed above 4%, even after a compression of 10 basis points. This was despite a sequential increase in cost of deposits.

Going forward, operating expenses and net interest margin will be a key focus area.

Here are the brokerages view on Axis Bank's Q3 Results: