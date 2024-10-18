Axis Bank Q2 Results Review: Analysts Cut Target Price On Slower Growth

After Axis Bank reported a mixed bag of earnings for the quarter ended September, most brokerages have downgraded their target price on the private lender's shares. The pessimism on the stock stems from analysts expecting the bank to post slower growth and elevated credit costs.

Citi Research has cut its target price on the stock by over 2% to Rs 1,290 as it is factoring in lower growth. But it has maintained its 'neutral' view.

Axis Bank's total advances rose 11% on-year to Rs 9.99 lakh crore and deposits grew 14% on year to Rs 10.87 lakh crore.

High levels of loan-to-deposit ratio at 92% and bank’s aim to maintain it at current levels going forward will constrain credit growth. Continued re-pricing of deposits may keep margins under check, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has also cut its target price on the stock to Rs 1,335 per share. However, it has maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock because of relief on asset quality concerns. Overall, the stock valuations offer downside comfort, it said.