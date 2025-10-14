Axis Bank Q2 Results Preview: Profit Likely To Decline 16% On Rising Provisions; Margin Expected To Contract

Axis Bank will be the first major lender to report September-quarter results on Oct. 15, marking the start of the banking earnings season. The lender is expected to post a 15.6% year-on-year drop in net profit to Rs 5,838 crore as margins contract and provisions increase, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Profitability may stay under pressure as Net Interest Margins (NIMs) moderate to 3.6% from 3.8% in the June quarter. Analysts said credit costs are likely to remain elevated even as slippages ease. Meanwhile the loan growth is expected to rise 9% on a yealy basis, according to Kotak Securities. Asset Quality is set to weaken as gross NPAs are expected to rise slightly to 1.62% from 1.57% in the previous quarter, while provisions are projected to increase 14% year-on-year to Rs 2,516 crore.

Analysts expect the bank’s earnings to reflect the broader sector trend of margin compression following recent repo rate cuts and a slowdown in trading gains. Profitability across banks is expected to remain subdued in the near term before stabilising from the December quarter as funding costs settle and credit growth improves.