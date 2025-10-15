Axis Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Slumps 26% To Nine-Quarter Low

Axis Bank recorded a 26.4% slump in its net profit for the quarter ended September, according to the financial results declared by the private lender on Wednesday.

The bottom-line of the bank came in at Rs 5,090 crore, as compared to Rs 6,917.57 crore in the year-ago quarter. This has missed the estimate of Rs 5,838 crore, as projected by the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The net interest income advanced by 2% to Rs 13,744 crore during the quarter under review, as against 13,483.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Provisions and contingencies of the bank surged sharply by 61% to Rs 3,547 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 2,204.09 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

There was also a one-time standard asset provisioning of Rs 1,230 crore recorded in the quarter under review.

The bank's net interest margin came in at 3.73% versus 3.8% reported in the June quarter.

In terms of asset quality, the gross non-performing assets stood at 1.46%, compared to the 1.57% reported by the bank in the preceding quarter.