Axis Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Slumps 26% To Nine-Quarter Low
Axis Bank's net interest income grew by 2% in Q2, even as the bottom-line plunged.
Axis Bank recorded a 26.4% slump in its net profit for the quarter ended September, according to the financial results declared by the private lender on Wednesday.
The bottom-line of the bank came in at Rs 5,090 crore, as compared to Rs 6,917.57 crore in the year-ago quarter. This has missed the estimate of Rs 5,838 crore, as projected by the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The net interest income advanced by 2% to Rs 13,744 crore during the quarter under review, as against 13,483.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Provisions and contingencies of the bank surged sharply by 61% to Rs 3,547 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 2,204.09 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
There was also a one-time standard asset provisioning of Rs 1,230 crore recorded in the quarter under review.
The bank's net interest margin came in at 3.73% versus 3.8% reported in the June quarter.
In terms of asset quality, the gross non-performing assets stood at 1.46%, compared to the 1.57% reported by the bank in the preceding quarter.
Gross slippages of the bank fell to Rs 5,696 crore during the September quarter, lower than Rs 8,200 crore in the June quarter.
The lender's net advances rose 12% on-year to Rs 11.17 lakh crore. Retail loans grew 6% to Rs 6.35 lakh crore and accounted for 57% of the net advances. The share of secured retail loans was 72% and home loans comprised 26% of retail book.
Personal loans grew 4% on-year, whereas credit card advances grew 7% year-on-year.
Axis Bank Share Price
The earnings came after the market hours. The shares closed 0.61% lower at Rs 1,169.60 apiece, in comparison to 0.71% advance in Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 1.36% in the last 12 months and 9.85% year-to-date.