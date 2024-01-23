Axis Bank, Pidilite Industries, REC Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Axis Bank Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Tuesday. The private lender is likely to report a net profit of Rs 6,117.1 crore for the third quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Pidilite Industries Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 492.7 crore for the December quarter on Tuesday, as against a revenue of Rs 3,221.5 crore, according to consensus estimates. The Fevicol-maker had posted a bottom line and top line print of Rs 304.1 crore and Rs 2,997.5 crore, respectively, in the previous quarter.

Also, REC Ltd. will be reporting its results for the third quarter on Tuesday. The company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 3,347.1 crore, according to estimates. The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,915.3 crore in the quarter ended September.

Axis Bank Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., REC Ltd., Havells India Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., United Spirits Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., Tanla Platforms Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., and Granules India Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Tuesday.

Route Mobile Ltd., Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd., Karnataka Bank Ltd., Infibeam Avenues Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., Rattanindia Power Ltd., Puravankara Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Indoco Remedies Ltd., Apcotex Industries Ltd., and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd. will also report their earnings for the quarter on Tuesday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday: