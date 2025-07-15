AWL Agri Q1 Results: Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue Logged As Edible Oil Business Delivers

AWL Agri Business posted its highest-ever revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 at Rs 17,059 crore, representing a 21% increase year-on-year.

This performance was largely pushed by the edible oil segment, which recorded a 26% rise and contributed Rs 13,415 crore, around 79% of total revenue and 61% of the volume mix.

The food and FMCG business recorded a modest growth in revenue, up 4% to Rs 1,414 crore, denoting 8% of revenue and 16% of volume, aided by price hikes across the category. Industry essentials saw a 12% revenue rise, accounting for 12% of the total.

Leveraging Rs 1,200–Rs 1,500 crore in annual cash flows from the edible oil business, AWL is expanding its Food & FMCG segment, resembling ITC’s strategy to use cigarette profits to boost FMCG operations.

Retail penetration increased 18% to 8.7 lakh outlets, including 55,000 rural towns representing a tenfold jump since fiscal 2022. Despite strong revenue growth, net profit dipped to Rs 238 crore on the back of 25% surge in raw material costs, although recent price corrections of over 10% may ease margin pressure in future quarters.