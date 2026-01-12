Avenue Supermarts Q3 Review: DMart Rides Margin Tailwind, But Competitive Pressures Remain High

DMart parent Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s December quarter earnings beat was driven almost entirely by a sharp margin surprise, even as growth continued to slow, note brokerages.

Goldman Sachs said Avenue Supermarts reported a 60 basis point year-on-year expansion in consolidated gross margin, the highest in several quarters, which drove profit before tax growth of 18% annually — far stronger than the 2% average PBT growth seen over the last five quarters. PBT came in 20% ahead of Goldman’s estimates. Revenue growth was already known from the quarterly update.

However, Goldman Sachs flagged the margin spike as largely one-off, attributing it to trade discounts from FMCG companies clearing pre-GST channel inventory. As a result, it does not see the gross margin expansion as sustainable.