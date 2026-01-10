Avenue Supermarts Q3 Results: DMart Parent's Profit Up 18.3%, Revenue Rises 13.3%

DMart's parent Avenue Supermarts saw a 18.3% rise in consolidated year-on-year profit during the third quarter of the fiscal 2026. The company's revenue grew over 13.3% to Rs 15,973 core. The net profit of the company stood at Rs 856 crore compared to Rs 724 crore that it clocked in during the previous year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw an 20.2% uptick at Rs 1,463 crore this quarter compared to Rs 1,217 crore in the previous year.

The margins saw an expansion to 8.1% this year from 7.6% last year.

The firm's like-for-like sales growth stood at 5.6% compared to the year ago period's 8.3%. This was reported as the slowest in five quarters. The total bill cuts were the highest in five quarters.

The company reported that sales per square feet had improved sequentially.