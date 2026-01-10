Avenue Supermarts Q3 Results: DMart Parent's Profit Up 18.3%, Revenue Rises 13.3%
DMart's parent Avenue Supermarts saw a 18.3% rise in consolidated year-on-year profit during the third quarter of the fiscal 2026. The company's revenue grew over 13.3% to Rs 15,973 core. The net profit of the company stood at Rs 856 crore compared to Rs 724 crore that it clocked in during the previous year.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw an 20.2% uptick at Rs 1,463 crore this quarter compared to Rs 1,217 crore in the previous year.
The margins saw an expansion to 8.1% this year from 7.6% last year.
The firm's like-for-like sales growth stood at 5.6% compared to the year ago period's 8.3%. This was reported as the slowest in five quarters. The total bill cuts were the highest in five quarters.
The company reported that sales per square feet had improved sequentially.
Avenue Supermarts Q3 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit Up 18.3% at Rs 856 crore versus Rs 724 crore
Revenue Up 13.3% at Rs 18,101 crore versus Rs 15,973 crore
Ebitda Up 20.2% at Rs 1,463 crore versus Rs 1,217 crore
Margin At 8.1% Vs 7.6%
The firm also appointed Anshul Asawa as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. Asawa will serve as MD for a period of three years, starting from April 1, 2026. He will occupy the position of CEO from Feb. 1 onwards.
The company reported that revenue growth was partially impacted due to pricing for essential goods decreasing. Avenue Supermarts reported that they opened 10 stores in the quarter ending December. Its total stores stand at 442 as on Dec. 31.
Shares of Avenue Supermarts ended 0.45% higher at Rs 3,801.30 on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. This is compared to a 0.75% fall in the Nifty index.