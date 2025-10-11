Avenue Supermarts Q2 Results: DMart Parent's Profit Rises 4%, Revenue Surges 15.5%
DMart's parent Avenue Supermarts saw a 4% rise in profit during the second qurter of the fiscal year 2026. The company's topline grew over 15% to Rs 15,676 core.
The net profit of the company stood at Rs 685 crore compared to Rs 659.58 crore that it clocked in during the previous year. The Ebitda saw an 11% uptick at Rs 1,213.6 crore this qurter compared to Rs 1,093 crore in the previous year.
The margins saw a contraction from 7.6% last year to 7.3% this year. The expenses of the company saw a surge as Other expenses of Rs 922.80 were reported this year.
Additonally, the company added eight new stores in the second quarter, bringing the total number of stores as on Sept 30 to 432, according to the company.
D-Mart parent Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s standalone revenue from operations rose 15.4% for the second straight quarter to Rs 16,218.8 crore, according to an exchange filing earlier this week.
The company's store count in the second quarter of this fiscal rose to 432, while at the end of first quarter it was at 424 stores.
Earlier this month, UBS Global Research hiked Avenue Supermarts' target price and maintained a Buy rating on the stock because of its strong growth outlook. The brokerage said that DMart is a compounding growth story while stock provides a favourable risk-reward ratio.
UBS Global Research raised the target price to Rs 5,600 from Rs 5,050. Despite the recent increase in the share price, the risk-reward ratio remained favourable, according to the brokerage. Its base case is a three-year revenue CAGR of 20% which limits any material valuation derating.