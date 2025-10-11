Avenue Supermarts Q2 Results: DMart Parent's Profit Rises 4%, Revenue Surges 15.5%

DMart's parent Avenue Supermarts saw a 4% rise in profit during the second qurter of the fiscal year 2026. The company's topline grew over 15% to Rs 15,676 core.

The net profit of the company stood at Rs 685 crore compared to Rs 659.58 crore that it clocked in during the previous year. The Ebitda saw an 11% uptick at Rs 1,213.6 crore this qurter compared to Rs 1,093 crore in the previous year.

The margins saw a contraction from 7.6% last year to 7.3% this year. The expenses of the company saw a surge as Other expenses of Rs 922.80 were reported this year.

Additonally, the company added eight new stores in the second quarter, bringing the total number of stores as on Sept 30 to 432, according to the company.