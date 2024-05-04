Avenue Supermarts, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M Finance Q4 Results Today —Earnings Estimates

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Mahindra and Mahindra Finance Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their earnings for the fourth quarter of the year-ended March 2024 on Saturday.

Avenue Supermarts is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 12,553.1 crore and Rs 598.64 crore, respectively, for the three months through March, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is likely to report a net profit of Rs 3,303.7 crore.

Birla Corp Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Finance, J&K Bank Ltd. and IDBI Bank Ltd. will also be announcing their earnings on Saturday.