Avalon Technologies Q2 Results: Profit More Than Doubles, Share Price Jumps 20%

Avalon Technologies Ltd.'s profit more than doubled in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, pushing share prices up nearly 20% on Thursday.

The integrated electronic manufacturing services player's net profit jumped 140% year-on-year to Rs 17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, according to an exchange filing. Revenue rose 36% to Rs 275 crore, while Ebitda surged 139% to Rs 30.1 crore.

The outlook for the second half of the current fiscal holds significant importance for the company, which offers services ranging from full stack printed circuit board design and assembly to end-to-end box build of electronic systems.

There are two key differentiations of the company, as it stands out as the only EMS player to have a manufacturing presence in the US. The other key differentiation is the company's strategy for segmental performance. NDTV Profit takes a look at how these two differentiations help the company stand out with respect to its peers.