Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Nearly Doubles, Beats Estimates

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s third-quarter profit nearly doubled, beating analysts' estimates.

The Hyderabad-based bulk and generic drug maker's net profit jumped 91% year-on-year to Rs 940 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 878 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, net profit rose 25%.

The company declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.