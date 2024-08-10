Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Result: Profit Rises, In Line With Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsAurobindo Pharma Q1 Result: Profit Rises, In Line With Estimates
The Hyderabad-based bulk and generic drug maker's net profit jumped 61% year-on-year to Rs 918 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

10 Aug 2024, 07:20 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s first-quarter profit increased, meeting analysts' estimates.

The Hyderabad-based bulk and generic drug maker's net profit jumped 61% year-on-year to Rs 918 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 941-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 FY25 Result Highlights (Year-on-Year)

  • Revenue up 10% at Rs 7,567 crore vs Rs 6,851 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,780 crore).

  • Ebitda up 40% at Rs 1,619 crore vs Rs 1,153 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,617 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 21.4% vs 16.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.30%).

  • Net profit up 61% at Rs 918 crore vs Rs 570 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 941 crore).

Key Highlights

  • Revenue from operations increased by 10.5% year-on-year to Rs 7,567 crore with growth across the businesses.

  • US formulations, excluding Puerto Rico (its wholly owned subsidiary), revenue increased by 13.3% year on year to Rs 3,555 crore ($426 million).

  • Europe formulations revenue increased by 7.9% year on year to Rs 1,982 crore (221 million euros).

  • Growth markets revenue increased by 49.2% year on year to Rs 709 crore ($85 million).

  • Antiretroviral revenue increased by 13.9% year on year to Rs 229 crore ($27 million).

  • API revenue grew by 5.6% year on year to Rs 1,092 crore ($131 million).

  • Research and development spend was Rs 339 crore, 4.5% of revenues.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed 2.52% lower on Friday a day before the results were announced, compared to a 1.04% rise in the benchmark Nifty.

