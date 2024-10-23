AU Small Finance Bank Q2 Results: Profit Rises 30% On Improvement In Interest Income

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.’s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The lender’s standalone net profit rose 42.2% year-on-year to Rs 571 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 496 crore.

Net interest income, or core income, for the lender increased 58% year-on-year to Rs 1,974 crore. Other income grew 57% year-on-year to Rs 638 crore. This was driven by fee income, third-party product distribution and credit cards, according to the press release.

Asset quality for the lender deteriorated, with the gross non-performing asset ratio increasing 20 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.98%. The net NPA ratio also worsened to 0.75%, as compared to 0.63% in the previous quarter.

Total income rose to Rs 4,549 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,957 crore in the same period a year ago.