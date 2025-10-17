AU Small Finance Bank Q2 Results: Profit Declines 2%; NII, Provisions Rises

AU Small Finance Bank's asset quality also improved during the quarter under review, with the gross non-performing assets ratio declining to 2.41% from 2.47% in the July-September period. In absolute terms, the gross NPA rose to Rs 2.84 lakh crore from Rs 2.75 lakh crore in the last quarter.

The net NPA ratio was flat at 0.88% in the second quarter of this fiscal. In absolute terms, the net NPA rose to Rs 1.02 lakh crore from Rs 2.75 lakh crore.

Gross slippages of the bank fell 12% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 908 crore from Rs 1,027 crore led by lower fresh NPA formation in credit cards, mortgages and commercial bankings.

The banks gross loan portfolio rose 17% year-on-year at Rs 1.05 lakh crore, while the unsecured business fell 23.3% year-on-year.

Net Interest margins expanded by 5 basis points in the second quarter at 5.5%.

Provisions for the quarter were up 29% year-on-year at Rs 481 crore from Rs 373 crore posted in the previous quarter. However, sequentially provisions saw a decline of 10%.