AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results: Profit Rises 30% On Higher Other Income
The lender’s standalone net profit rose 29.9% year-on-year to Rs 502.57 crore in the June quarter.
AU Small Finance Bank’s profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts estimates.
The lender’s standalone net profit rose 29.9% year-on-year to Rs 502.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 484 crore.
AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Standalone)
Net Interest Income up 54% to Rs 1,921 crore. (YoY)
Net profit up 29.9% to Rs 502.57 crore. (YoY)
GNPA at 1.78% versus 1.67% (QoQ)
NNPA at 0.63% versus 0.55% (QoQ
Net interest income, or core income for the lender increased 54% year-on-year to Rs 1,921 crore. Other income grew 73% year-on-year to Rs 546 crore. This was driven by fee income, third-party product distribution and credit cards, according to the press release.
Asset quality for the lender deteriorated, with the gross non-performing asset ratio increasing 11 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.78%. The net NPA ratio also worsened to 0.63%, compared to 0.55% in the previous quarter.
Provisions for the quarter rose nine times, 870% year-on-year, to Rs 319.2 crore. Sequentially, these rose two times or 140%.
In the Q1 FY25 investor presentation, the bank explained that it has a provision worth Rs 64 crore against standard restructured assets and Rs 17 crore worth of contingency provisions for microfinance business.
Its provision coverage ratio stood at 84% for the quarter.
The lender's deposits stood at Rs 97,290 crore, compared to Rs 97,704 crore in the previous quarter. "Bank decided to utilise excess liquidity built up in the previous quarter (QoQ growth was 9% in Q4 FY24)," it said in the presentation.
It also focused on growing retail deposits while retiring high-cost deposits.
The CASA ratio for the lender stood at 33% for the quarter.
The lender's advances grew 3.4% quarter-on-quarter, with a loan portfolio of Rs 99,792 crore on a pro forma merged basis.
In addition, the bank's board has approved the filing of the application for transition to a universal bank. The board has appointed a committee of directors under HR Khan to vet the application for a Universal Banking license.