AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 16%, Asset Quality Sours

The total income was up at Rs 5,189 crore during the June 2026 quarter from Rs 4,278 crore in the same period last year, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's asset quality saw deterioration. Its gross non-performing assets rose to 2.47% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 1.78% a year ago. It was 2.28% in the March quarter. The lender's net NPAs or bad loans also went up to 0.88% against 0.63% in the year-ago period and 0.74% in the previous quarter.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 4,378 crore compared to Rs 3,769 crore in the June quarter of fiscal 2025. The bank's operating profit also increased to Rs 1,312 crore from Rs 952 crore in the year-ago period.