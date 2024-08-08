AstraZeneca Pharma Q1 Results: Reports Net Loss At Rs 11.79 Crore

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. on Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter of this financial year.

The pharmaceutical firm recorded a net loss of Rs 11.79 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to net profit of Rs 53.86 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification.

Revenue increased by 31.2% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 387.52 crore.

"It’s a strong start of the year, with 31% revenue growth and double-digit profit margin (before exceptional item and tax)," said Chief Finance Officer Bhavana Agrawal.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 43% year-on-year to Rs 38.07 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 9.8% from 22.8% in the same period last year.

Shares of the company closed 6.60% lower at Rs 6,622.65 apiece, as compared to a 0.87% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 17.31% year-to-date and 73.69% over the past 12 months.