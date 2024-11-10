Astral Banks On New Initiatives To Bounce Back After Muted Q2 Results

Okay, let's split it between value and volume. What were volume numbers like? I mean, we also hear that the Government capex has been fairly soft in the first six months. Did all of that play on the volumes for the first half and the second quarter and has the festive demand started off on a positive note?

Hiranand Savlani: So, you rightly said that the infra spending of the government was low, so because of that the demand was very low. Secondly, the monsoon was extended this time, so many parts of the country were under the flood, so that also affected the demand. But I think all these things are now passed.

Now post Diwali, we don't see the next five and there is any challenge. So now, from here on, we are expecting the construction activity should boost up, and that is going to convert into the number of the industry and Astral, per se. So we are of the view that these kinds of things happen in the industry whenever things in a particular region get affected. But when you look at the number on a 12-month basis, I don't think of any challenge. The biggest achievement during these last six months was that Astral has done a lot of new initiatives that are really important for the future growth.

Whatever happened in the past, that was the history. But now, what in the last six months that Astral has done, which can give the extra revenue to Astral? Number one thing, our Hyderabad plant has started commissioning, so that is going to be on the extra revenue in the southern region. Secondly, we started the launch of Paints of Astral brand in the state of Karnataka and Gujarat. Then last quarter, we started in Maharashtra. This quarter, we are going to start in Rajasthan. So we are going to start with these four states initially. So that is going to give us revenue in the coming time.

Thirdly, the Bathware business started performing very well. We also launched a few new items into that also. So in the first half the bathware performance was Rs 75 crore. Of course, the base is still very low, so our expectation graph is very high. So, in the coming time, we are seeing a very good response from the bathware because once your brand will be known in the market, then only you can expect the topline to grow very fast. So, we are expecting that to grow very much.

The best part of the bathware is that so far, we have not received any complaint from any of the consumers. So that is giving us more confidence. Thirdly, we have taken a new initiative of New Bharat in Adhesive. So we are now moving into rural India, into the adhesive side, so that is also going to be worth the extra revenue. As far as our overseas operations are concerned, our UK subsidiary has developed a few products, which are successfully completed in the R&D.

Now, trial productions are going on, and hopefully we will be able to launch it commercially in the market by December. That product has a very high potential, and we are going to bring that product into India also, and that will be the first time in the country for this kind of adhesive. So that is also going to help us.

Last, but not least, the UPVC, we already started, I can say, the trial production. We have given the pipe for the ISI approval because ISI approval is a must in UPVC. We have already started the trial production of UPVC and are expecting by next month we should get the ISI. So by December end we will be able to launch so you'll see the revenue from Q4 onwards..

So, these are all steps we have taken in the last six months, though a little bit of demand was affected, that's fine but we are positive that because of all this in the coming period, we are going to deliver excellent numbers.