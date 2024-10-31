ASK Automotive Pins Revenue Boost Hopes On Capacity Utilisation At New Facilities

ASK Automotive’s revenue surged 22% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 976 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 798 crore a year ago.

Net profit of the advanced braking system manufacturer jumped 63% YoY to Rs 67 crore in Q2FY25, as compared to Rs 41 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin in the September quarter stood at 12.2% for ASK Automotive.

Rathee told NDTV Profit that the second half of the year will be equally good as H1.

He pointed out that the capacity utilisation from the company’s Karoli facility in Rajasthan has helped it become Ebitda-positive. “The Karoli facility has contributed substantially to these results and it will keep on contributing as the capacity utilisation increases in the times to come.”