ASK Automotive Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 63% At Rs 67 Crore

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and Amortisation) stood at Rs 119 crore in the September quarter, up 50.3% from Rs 79-crore in Q2FY24, ASK Automotive said.

"We had a strong finish to the second quarter and first half of the year in both revenue and profitability. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of robust performance by us since listing of the company last year. During Q2 FY25, we delivered strong performance in business and recorded significant growth," said Kuldeep Singh Rathee, Chairman and Managing Director of ASK Automotive.