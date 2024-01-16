Asian Paints Q3 Preview: Profit, Revenue May Have Grown In Double Digits

Macquarie maintained an 'outperform' rating for Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3,800 apiece, citing that focusing on budget-end will help the company outgrow the market.

The brokerage expects double-digit volume growth during the second half of the current fiscal as well as for the next five to seven years. However, the company needs to focus on brand development given the long gestation period between customer purchases, Macquarie said.

HSBC Global Research expects the company to be resilient with upside risk to earnings in the third quarter. They believe that decorative paint is an attractive segment, and Asian Paints, being the sector leader, is well positioned to achieve double-digit volume growth over the next decade.

"The second-half outlook remains strong; expect a volume rebound in Q3, aided by a long festive season, deferred demand from Q2, and the wedding season," HSBC said. "We expect 10–14% volume growth in H2. The product mix should also improve as H2 is seasonally strong for higher margin emulsions."

"Overall, in H2FY24e, we expect Asian Paints to deliver sales and profit after tax growth of 9% and 19% year-on-year, respectively," the brokerage said. "For FY25e, we expect this growth to rebound strongly, at 16% and 12% — which is 1% and 6% above consensus."

HSBC Global Research maintains 'buy' on Asian paints with the target price raised to Rs 4,020 apiece from Rs 4,000 per share.