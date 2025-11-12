Asian Paints Q2 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Margin Expands

Asian Paints Ltd.'s second-quarter profit exceeded street estimates, driven by healthy volume growth, while operating margin expanded.

Consolidated net profit surged 43% to Rs 994 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 695 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to results announced on Wednesday. The bottomline beat the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 887 crore.

Revenue increased 6% to Rs 8,531 crore versus Rs 8,028 crore last year, also beating analyst estimates.

Operation performance improved, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation jumping 21%, leading to a 220 basis points expansion in Ebitda margin. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage.