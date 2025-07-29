Asian Paints Q1 Results: Profit Down 6%, But Meets Estimates

International Business registered a value growth of 8.4% and decorative volume growth at 3.9%.

International Business value growth on the back of growth in Asian Markets, UAE and Egypt.

Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle expressed confidence in the long-term growth prospects of the home décor and paints industry, even as the company navigates through near-term demand headwinds. Speaking after the company’s Q1 performance, the CEO said, “We continue to drive innovation and strengthen our brand saliency as we navigate demand challenges.”

The domestic decorative paints segment showed relative improvement compared to previous quarters, with urban centres contributing to a marginal uptick in demand during the first quarter. The broader paint industry also experienced a slight recovery in Q1, indicating early signs of stabilization.

Operationally, Asian Paints reported slightly better margins, which the CEO attributed to increased investments in sales and marketing. The industrial coatings division posted growth, supported by strong performance in the automotive and protective coatings segments.