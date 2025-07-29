Asian Paints Q1 Preview: Analysts' Expectations Largely Bearish Amid Subdued Demand Trends

Asian Paints Ltd. is geared up to announce its results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Tuesday.

Most analysts are expecting the company to continue underperforming or report a muted or flat growth amid a downtrend in demand owing to intense competitive pressure, and impact of monsoon. Although a minority of analysts seem to differ as they see Asian Paints as one of their preferred players.

The paints arena as a whole is expected to see slight recovery in terms of sales volume, although the overall sentiment remains underwhelming for the sector amid slump in demand.