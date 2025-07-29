Asian Paints Q1 Preview: Analysts' Expectations Largely Bearish Amid Subdued Demand Trends
The paints arena as a whole is expected to see slight recovery in terms of sales volume, although the overall sentiment remains underwhelming for the sector amid slump in demand.
Asian Paints Ltd. is geared up to announce its results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Tuesday.
Most analysts are expecting the company to continue underperforming or report a muted or flat growth amid a downtrend in demand owing to intense competitive pressure, and impact of monsoon. Although a minority of analysts seem to differ as they see Asian Paints as one of their preferred players.
Asian Paints Preview (Bloomberg Estimates, Consolidated)
Revenue seen 0.5% up to Rs 8,988.61 crore
Net profit seen 12.3% higher at Rs 1101.29 crore
Ebitda 2.04% down at 1659.09 crore
Margin at 18.45
JPMorgan | Rating: Underweight | Target: Rs 2,250
Forecasts flat revenue growth for Asian Paints in Q1FY26 led by domestic decorative volume growth
Expects the share price performance to remain muted
Estimates Ebitda margin at 18.6%, revenue at Rs 8,975.2 crore and Ebitda at Rs 1669.7 crore
Macquarie | Rating: Outperform| Target: Rs 2,750
Sees Asian Paints among the top preferred players
Sees pickup in demand panning out in second half of FY26
Expects incremental impact from Grasim on APNT's growth/margins to be lower
IIFL Capital| Rating: Reduce| Target: Rs 2,300
Anticipates Asian Paints will continue to underperform relative to peers, owing to heightened competitive intensity in the market
Expects modest growth in the sector
Investec | Rating: Sell| Target: Rs 2,080
Expects to post a revenue decline for the 6th consecutive quarter
Expects to report only 2.5% YoY growth in domestic decorative paint volumes in Q1 FY26