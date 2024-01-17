Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, Happiest Minds Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Asian Paints Ltd. is likely to register robust performance in the third quarter, with brokerages expecting high single-digit growth in revenue and double-digit increase in profit for the third quarter.

The company's third-quarter profit may have risen 23.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,358 crore in the quarter ended December, according to a Bloomberg estimate.

LTIMindtree Ltd. is likely to post a profit of Rs 1,191.3 crore and revenue of Rs 9,076.7 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., IIFL Finance Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., Alok Industries Ltd., Ganesh Housing Corp, Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., Speciality Restaurants Ltd., Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. and Star Housing Finance Ltd. will also report their quarterly earnings on Jan. 17.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday: