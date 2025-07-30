Asian Paints Eyes Green Shoots Despite Word Of Caution—'QI Results Much Better Than...': CEO Amit Syngle
Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle said Q1 FY26 has been much better than the others, suggesting positive signs of recovery, despite external headwinds.
Asian Paints' recent first-quarter results have garnered mixed responses from analysts but Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Syngle, remains positive about demand in the coming quarters.
Syngle's commentary is a blend of cautious and optimism, highlighting early signs of recovery and solid performance in specific segments, despite external headwinds. Leading brokerages also flag competitive intensity and valuations.
He stated that the "quarter has been much better than the others," noting positive signs of recovery. He specifically pointed to a positive sentiment in the rural segment, attributing it to the good onset of monsoon.
This suggests an improving demand environment in key domestic markets. The company has witnessed a significant uplift in industrial segments. "Lot of capex in the country and we are seeing a surge in both protective and industrial paints," Syngle said, indicating strong tailwinds from the infra development.
The CEO highlighted the strong performance of the international B2B segment, attributing it to government support for infrastructure projects like airports and highways. Syngle cautioned that the company must "look at some of the geo-political stuff like tariff structures."
Asian Paints eyes recovery despite cautious outlook
He noted that sectors like FMCG and consumer durables has been under pressure for some time, and paint, being a hybrid of these sectors faces similar considerations. Despite early positive signals from both urban and rural centers, Syngle emphasized that "no magical recovery happening that will bring back the great demand in the first half."
He added, "We are still cautious about going ahead as we also have a shorter Diwali season compared to last year," calling for a careful stance. He remains confident that "institutional trends will remain stable while the retail might depend on the environment."
"Overall industrially, auto has done well for us, protective paints have done well overall which is a trend we are seeing. Urban and rural has done equally well for us, along with our global business," he said.
While Jefferies and HSBC maintain 'Buy' ratings, anticipating a demand recovery, Goldman Sachs, Citi, UBS, and Morgan Stanley hold 'Sell' or 'Underweight' ratings, primarily due to concerns about persistent competitive intensity and valuations. This divergence in brokerage views underscores the complex and evolving market conditions Asian Paints is navigating.