Asian Paints Eyes Green Shoots Despite Word Of Caution—'QI Results Much Better Than...': CEO Amit Syngle

Asian Paints' recent first-quarter results have garnered mixed responses from analysts but Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Syngle, remains positive about demand in the coming quarters.

Syngle's commentary is a blend of cautious and optimism, highlighting early signs of recovery and solid performance in specific segments, despite external headwinds. Leading brokerages also flag competitive intensity and valuations.

He stated that the "quarter has been much better than the others," noting positive signs of recovery. He specifically pointed to a positive sentiment in the rural segment, attributing it to the good onset of monsoon.

This suggests an improving demand environment in key domestic markets. The company has witnessed a significant uplift in industrial segments. "Lot of capex in the country and we are seeing a surge in both protective and industrial paints," Syngle said, indicating strong tailwinds from the infra development.

The CEO highlighted the strong performance of the international B2B segment, attributing it to government support for infrastructure projects like airports and highways. Syngle cautioned that the company must "look at some of the geo-political stuff like tariff structures."