Asian Paints, Doms Industries, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Among 90+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today
In addition to the above companies, the ones that will be declaring their Q2 results on Nov. 9 include Divi's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Atul Auto and more.
A total of 93 companies are set to release their second quarter earnings on Saturday. The list includes some of the key names from India’s pharma, finance and other key sectors.
Asian Paints Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. are among the list of companies set to announce their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on Nov. 9. However, the markets will remain closed for trading due to the weekend.
Here is a look at how these companies performed in the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
Asian Paints Quarterly Results
India's largest paint-maker Asian Paints saw a fall in its net profit in the June quarter due to price cuts, a high base and muted demand. The net profit fell 24.6% to Rs 1,187 crore in the first quarter, against Rs 1,575 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations slipped marginally by 2% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 8,969 crore from Rs 9,182 crore.
Asian Paints Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue decreased 2% to Rs 8,969 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,318.4 crore).
Operating profit declined 20% to Rs 1,694 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,965.4 crore).
Margin fell to 18.9% from 23.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.1%).
Net profit down 24.6% at Rs 1,187 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,407.3 crore)
Divi's Laboratories Quarterly Results
Divi’s Laboratories met analysts’ estimates in its June quarter results. The company’s revenue was up 19.12% on a year-on-year basis at Rs 2,118 crore as compared to Rs 1,778 crore. The net profit rose 20.7% to Rs 403 crore in the first quarter, against Rs 356 crore in Q1 FY24.
Divi’s Laboratories Q1 FY25 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.12% at Rs 2,118 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,090 crore).
Ebitda jumped 23.4% at Rs 622 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 626 crore).
Ebitda margin at 29.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 30%).
Net profit up 20.7% at Rs 430 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 455 crore).
Aurobindo Pharma Quarterly Results
Aurobindo Pharma posted a sharp 61% YoY spike in its profit at Rs 918 crore in Q1 versus Rs 570 a year ago. Revenue was 10% YoY to Rs 7,567 crore.
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 FY25 Result Highlights (YoY)
Revenue jumped 10% to Rs 7,567 crore from Rs 6,851 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,580 crore).
Ebitda was up 40% at Rs 1,619 crore versus Rs 1,153 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,617 crore).
Ebitda margin at 21.4% against 16.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.30%).
Net profit up 61% at Rs 918 crore vs Rs 570 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 941 crore).
Full List of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov. 9
Here is the full list of companies declaring their financial results on Nov. 9:
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Agarwal Fortune India Ltd., Alkali Metals Ltd., Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd., Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., ASM Technologies Ltd., Atul Auto Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd., Black Box Ltd., Brand Concepts Ltd., Bijoy Hans Ltd., B&A Ltd., Bonlon Industries Ltd., Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Ltd., Brooks Laboratories Ltd., CSL Finance Ltd., Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd., Data Patterns (India) Ltd., Davangere Sugar Co., Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., DOMS Industries Ltd., Dhunseri Ventures Ltd., Epigral Ltd., Fine-Line Circuits Ltd., Gangotri Textiles Ltd., Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd., IFGL Refractories Ltd., Industrial Investment Trust Ltd., Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd., KIC Metaliks Ltd., Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd., Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd., Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd., Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd., Kriti Industries (India) Ltd., Kriti Nutrients Ltd., KSE Ltd., Krishanveer Forge Ltd., Maris Spinners Ltd., Mawana Sugars Ltd., and MSTC Ltd.
Also declaring the results are Natraj Proteins Ltd., Natural Biocon (India) Ltd., N.K. Industries Ltd., NTC Industries Ltd., Nutraplus India Ltd., Pakka Ltd., PBA Infrastructure Ltd., P. B. Films Ltd., PH Trading Ltd., Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd., Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd., Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd., Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd., Prismx Global Ventures Ltd., Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd., Raj Packaging Industries Ltd., Rajputana Investment and Finance Ltd., Rajasthan Petro Synthetics Ltd., Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Raj Television Network Ltd., Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd., Reliance Communications Ltd., Retro Green Revolution Ltd., Rupa & Company Ltd., Satiate Agri Ltd., Savera Industries Ltd., Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd., Sellwin Traders Ltd., Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries Ltd., Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd., Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd., Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd., Steelcast Ltd., Swadha Nature Ltd., Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd., Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd., TVS Electronics Ltd., Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd., Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd., Vamshi Rubber Ltd., Vinayak Vanijya Ltd., Virat Industries Ltd., WEP Solutions Ltd., W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd., Wires & Fabriks (SA) Ltd., Zenith Fibres Ltd., and Zim Laboratories Ltd.