Asian Paints, Doms Industries, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Among 90+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today

A total of 93 companies are set to release their second quarter earnings on Saturday. The list includes some of the key names from India’s pharma, finance and other key sectors.

Asian Paints Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. are among the list of companies set to announce their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on Nov. 9. However, the markets will remain closed for trading due to the weekend.

Here is a look at how these companies performed in the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal.