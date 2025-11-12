Asian Paints Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 4.5 Per Share — Check Record Date, Other Details

Asian Paints Ltd. declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 of per share, along with their second quarter financial results disclosed on Wednesday.

The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payment has been fixed as Nov. 18. The dividend amount will be disbursed on or after Nov. 27, according to a regulatory filing.

The firm may disburse up to Rs 431 crore, according to BSE shareholding data updated until Sept. 30, 2025.