Asian Paints Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 4.5 Per Share — Check Record Date, Other Details
The eligible Asian Paints shareholders will receive the dividend on or after Nov. 27.
Asian Paints Ltd. declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 of per share, along with their second quarter financial results disclosed on Wednesday.
The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payment has been fixed as Nov. 18. The dividend amount will be disbursed on or after Nov. 27, according to a regulatory filing.
The firm may disburse up to Rs 431 crore, according to BSE shareholding data updated until Sept. 30, 2025.
Asian Paints Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-over-Year)
Revenue up 6.3% to Rs 8,531 crore versus Rs 8,028 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,157 crore).
Ebitda up 21.3% to Rs 1,503 crore versus Rs 1,240 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,341 crore).
Margin to 17.6% versus 15.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.4%).
Net profit up 43% to Rs 994 crore versus Rs 695 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 887 crore).
Shares of Asian Paints closed 6.58% higher at Rs 2,832 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.7% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock had risen 11.92% in the last 12 months and 21.41% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 11 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, nine recommend 'hold' and 18 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 13.4%.