Asian Paints, Aurobindo Pharma, Divi's Labs Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Asian Paints is anticipated to post a profit of Rs 1,079 crore, while Aurobindo Pharma is likely to report a profit of Rs 972 crore.

09 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Asian Paints, Aurobindo Pharma, Divi's Laboratories, and other key companies are set to release their Q2 results, with analysts focusing on growth in revenue and profitability for the quarter ended Sept 30. (An Asian Paints container outside a hardware store in Mumbai. Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Asian Paints, Aurobindo Pharma, Divi's Laboratories, and other key companies are set to release their Q2 results, with analysts focusing on growth in revenue and profitability for the quarter ended Sept 30. (An Asian Paints container outside a hardware store in Mumbai. Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Asian Paints Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd. and Doms Industries Ltd. will be in focus on Saturday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Asian Paints is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 1,079 crore and revenue of Rs 8,581 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is expected at Rs 1,565 crore, translating to a margin of 18.2%.

Aurobindo Pharma is likely to report a net profit of Rs 972 crore and revenue of Rs 7,756 crore. On the operating side, the drugmaker may see an Ebitda of Rs 1,677 crore and a margin of 21.6%.

Divi's Laboratories is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 479 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 2,215 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 671 crore, reflecting a margin of 30.3%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Saturday include Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Epigral Ltd and HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Check Q2 Estimates For Saturday Here:

Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov. 9

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Data Patterns (India) Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Doms Industries Ltd., Epigral Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd., MSTC Ltd. and Rupa & Co.

