Asian Paints, Aurobindo Pharma, Divi's Labs Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Asian Paints Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd. and Doms Industries Ltd. will be in focus on Saturday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Asian Paints is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 1,079 crore and revenue of Rs 8,581 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is expected at Rs 1,565 crore, translating to a margin of 18.2%.

Aurobindo Pharma is likely to report a net profit of Rs 972 crore and revenue of Rs 7,756 crore. On the operating side, the drugmaker may see an Ebitda of Rs 1,677 crore and a margin of 21.6%.

Divi's Laboratories is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 479 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 2,215 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 671 crore, reflecting a margin of 30.3%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Saturday include Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Epigral Ltd and HBL Power Systems Ltd.