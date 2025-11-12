Asian Paints, Ashok Leyland, HAL, Tata Steel Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Asian Paints Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. are set to report their September quarter results on Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, Asian Paints is projected to report a revenue of Rs 8,157 crore with an Ebitda of Rs 1,341 crore, reflecting a margin of 16.4% and a net profit of Rs 887 crore.

Ashok Leyland expected to post a standalone revenue of Rs 9,564 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 1,129 crore, implying a margin of 11.8% with net profit estimated at Rs 724 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is forecast to deliver revenue of Rs 6,405 crore, with a strong Ebitda of Rs 1,759 crore and a margin of 27.5%, translating to a net profit of Rs 1,646 crore.

Tata Steel is estimated to generate revenue of Rs 55,898 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 8,185 crore, resulting in a margin of 14.6%, while net profit is pegged at Rs 2,740 crore.

Lastly, Deepak Nitrite is expected to report revenue of Rs 1,916 crore, an Ebitda of Rs 192 crore with a margin of 10%, and a net profit of Rs 112 crore.