Ashoka Buildcon Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 45%, Revenue Declines

Ashoka Buildcon's top-line declined by 23.5% to Rs 1,887 crore in the April-June period, as against Rs 2,465 crore in the same period last year.

11 Aug 2025, 08:05 PM IST i
Ashoka Buildcon's net profit surged 44.6% during the quarter ended June of the current fiscal. (Photo source: Ashoka Buildcon website)

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.'s net profit surged 44.6% during the quarter ended June of the current fiscal.

The infrastructure developers bottom-line soared to Rs 217 crore during the first quarter from Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The top-line declined by 23.5% to Rs 1,887 crore in the April-June period, against Rs 2,465 crore in the same period last year.

Ashoka Buildcon Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 44.6% at Rs 217 crore versus Rs 150 crore.

  • Revenue down 23.5% at Rs 1,887 crore versus Rs 2,465 crore.

  • Ebitda flat at Rs 599 crore.

  • Margin at 31.7% versus 24.3%.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon closed 4.25% lower at Rs 183.89 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.91% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 25.14% in the last 12 months and 40.9% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of 10 analysts tracking the company, five have a 'buy' rating, four recommend 'hold' and one gave 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 36.9%.

