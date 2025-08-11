Ashoka Buildcon Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 45%, Revenue Declines
Ashoka Buildcon's top-line declined by 23.5% to Rs 1,887 crore in the April-June period, as against Rs 2,465 crore in the same period last year.
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.'s net profit surged 44.6% during the quarter ended June of the current fiscal.
The infrastructure developers bottom-line soared to Rs 217 crore during the first quarter from Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Ashoka Buildcon Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Net profit up 44.6% at Rs 217 crore versus Rs 150 crore.
Revenue down 23.5% at Rs 1,887 crore versus Rs 2,465 crore.
Ebitda flat at Rs 599 crore.
Margin at 31.7% versus 24.3%.
Shares of Ashoka Buildcon closed 4.25% lower at Rs 183.89 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.91% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 25.14% in the last 12 months and 40.9% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 10 analysts tracking the company, five have a 'buy' rating, four recommend 'hold' and one gave 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 36.9%.