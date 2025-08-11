Ashoka Buildcon Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 45%, Revenue Declines

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.'s net profit surged 44.6% during the quarter ended June of the current fiscal.

The infrastructure developers bottom-line soared to Rs 217 crore during the first quarter from Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The top-line declined by 23.5% to Rs 1,887 crore in the April-June period, against Rs 2,465 crore in the same period last year.