Ashok Leyland Q2 Results: Revenue Dips On Lacklustre Sales, Profit Surges On Exceptional Gain

The quarterly performance came on the back of a sales decline for India's largest busmaker. The company sold 25,685 medium heavy commercial vehicles in July-September as against 29,947 such units in the year-ago period. In the light commercial vehicles segment, unit sales fell to 16,629 versus 16,998 a year ago.

Still, the Ashok Leyland management remain hopeful of a fruitful second half.

"We remain optimistic about industry prospects for second half on the back of strong macroeconomic fundamentals, supported by resumption of government spending in capex and good monsoons," said Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja in a media statement. "We continue to invest in new products with alternative fuels. Switch (Ashok Leyland's EV unit) is doing well with an order book of nearly 2,000 buses."