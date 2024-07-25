Ashok Leyland Q1 Results: Profit Drops 8.7%, In Line With Estimates
Net profit of Ashok Leyland fell 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 526 crore in the June quarter, even as revenue rose 5%.
Growth at Ashok Leyland Ltd. faltered in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 as demand for commercial vehicles remained muted.
Standalone net profit of the truckmaker fell 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 526 crore in the three months ended June 30, 2024, even as revenue rose 5% to Rs 8,599 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at Rs 8,780 crore and bottom-line at Rs 547 crore.
Ashok Leyland Q1 Results Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 5% at Rs 8,599 crore (Estimate: Rs 8,780 crore).
Ebitda up 11.2% at Rs 912 crore (Estimate: Rs 968 crore).
Ebitda margin up 60 basis points at 10.6% (Estimate: 11%).
Net profit down 9.7% at Rs 526 crore (Estimate: Rs 547 crore).
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading 2.41% lower to Rs 226.89 apiece on the NSE, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.11% lower at 24,387.60.
(This is a developing story).