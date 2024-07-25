Ashok Leyland Q1 Results: Profit Drops 8.7%, In Line With Estimates

Growth at Ashok Leyland Ltd. faltered in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 as demand for commercial vehicles remained muted.

Standalone net profit of the truckmaker fell 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 526 crore in the three months ended June 30, 2024, even as revenue rose 5% to Rs 8,599 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at Rs 8,780 crore and bottom-line at Rs 547 crore.