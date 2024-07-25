NDTV ProfitEarningsAshok Leyland Q1 Results: Profit Drops 8.7%, In Line With Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland Q1 Results: Profit Drops 8.7%, In Line With Estimates

Net profit of Ashok Leyland fell 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 526 crore in the June quarter, even as revenue rose 5%.

25 Jul 2024, 01:09 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A light commercial vehicle manufactured by Ashok Leyland Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A light commercial vehicle manufactured by Ashok Leyland Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Growth at Ashok Leyland Ltd. faltered in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 as demand for commercial vehicles remained muted.

Standalone net profit of the truckmaker fell 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 526 crore in the three months ended June 30, 2024, even as revenue rose 5% to Rs 8,599 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at Rs 8,780 crore and bottom-line at Rs 547 crore.

Ashok Leyland Q1 Results Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 5% at Rs 8,599 crore (Estimate: Rs 8,780 crore).

  • Ebitda up 11.2% at Rs 912 crore (Estimate: Rs 968 crore).

  • Ebitda margin up 60 basis points at 10.6% (Estimate: 11%).

  • Net profit down 9.7% at Rs 526 crore (Estimate: Rs 547 crore).

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading 2.41% lower to Rs 226.89 apiece on the NSE, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.11% lower at 24,387.60.

(This is a developing story).

ALSO READ

Ashok Leyland Inaugurates New LCV Dealership In Madhya Pradesh

Opinion
Ashok Leyland Inaugurates New LCV Dealership In Madhya Pradesh
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT