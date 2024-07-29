Arvind Q1 Results: Revenue, Profit Falls As Elections, Workers' Strike Weighs

The workers' unrest impaired the performance at the Santej factory—the company's largest textile facility—for 21 days during May-June. The strike was later called off, and workers gradually resumed duty, restoring normalcy to operations, Arvind said in a statement.

"The strike affected our main businesses, including the woven segment, denim segment, and the industrial and human protection parts of the AMD segment. This resulted in capacity loss and challenges in executing existing orders," the company said.

The strike had an approximate impact of Rs 200 crore on revenue and Rs 60 crore on Ebitda, including about Rs 11 crore in increased costs such as air freight and additional worker costs incurred to mitigate the strike's effects, the statement said.