Arisinfra Solutions Q1 Results: Profit Down 21%
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd's net profit declined 21% to Rs 5.11 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year due to expenses related to the public issue.
Its net profit stood at Rs 6.45 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 215.6 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 194.58 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Arisinfra Solutions supplies goods and services to the construction and real estate sectors.
Ronak K Morbia, Chairman and Managing Director of Arisinfra, said, "Revenue grew by 11% year-on-year, and we delivered Rs 5.1 crore in Profit After Tax, after absorbing one-time IPO expenses. Excluding this, PAT stood at nearly Rs 7.4 crore - exceeding the full-year PAT we reported in FY25, within the first three months of FY26." Its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd has received a provisional purchase order worth Rs 40 crore from AVS Housing and Construction LLP. The work order is related to development management, project execution, and material supply.