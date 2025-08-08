Arisinfra Solutions Q1 Results: Profit Down 21%

Ronak K Morbia, Chairman and Managing Director of Arisinfra, said, "Revenue grew by 11% year-on-year, and we delivered Rs 5.1 crore in Profit After Tax, after absorbing one-time IPO expenses. Excluding this, PAT stood at nearly Rs 7.4 crore - exceeding the full-year PAT we reported in FY25, within the first three months of FY26." Its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd has received a provisional purchase order worth Rs 40 crore from AVS Housing and Construction LLP. The work order is related to development management, project execution, and material supply.