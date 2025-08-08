Business NewsEarningsArisinfra Solutions Q1 Results: Profit Down 21%
Arisinfra Solutions Q1 Results: Profit Down 21%

Arisinfra Solutions' total income rose to Rs 215.6 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 194.58 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

08 Aug 2025, 05:50 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Arisinfra Solutions supplies goods and services to the construction and real estate sectors.</p><p>(image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(image source: Unsplash)

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd's net profit declined 21% to Rs 5.11 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year due to expenses related to the public issue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 6.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 215.6 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 194.58 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Arisinfra Solutions supplies goods and services to the construction and real estate sectors.

Ronak K Morbia, Chairman and Managing Director of Arisinfra, said, "Revenue grew by 11% year-on-year, and we delivered Rs 5.1 crore in Profit After Tax, after absorbing one-time IPO expenses. Excluding this, PAT stood at nearly Rs 7.4 crore - exceeding the full-year PAT we reported in FY25, within the first three months of FY26." Its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd has received a provisional purchase order worth Rs 40 crore from AVS Housing and Construction LLP. The work order is related to development management, project execution, and material supply.

