Apple Growth Rebounds On Strength Of iPhone 16 Line, China

“We saw an acceleration of growth around the world in the vast majority of markets we track, including Greater China and many emerging markets,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said on a conference call with analysts.

Though US tariffs have increased Apple’s cost of doing business, they provided a sales benefit last quarter — with consumers rushing to stores to get out ahead of expected price increases. Still, this effect only amounted to 1 percentage point of the 10-point sales gain, Cook said.

The company also has been staging a comeback in China, a market where local phone brands have made inroads with consumers. Services were another bright spot, topping Wall Street projections.

Apple shares rose about 2% in late trading following the announcement. They had been down 17% this year, putting the company well below Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp. among the world’s most valuable businesses.

Apple had projected a $900 million headwind from tariffs during the third quarter, saying that revenue would grow in the low- to mid-single digits. Ultimately, the levies cost the company $800 million, Apple said Thursday. It sees tariffs adding $1.1 billion in expenses during the current period.

Third-quarter earnings rose to $1.57 a share, beating the average estimate of $1.43. In China, Apple reported revenue of $15.4 billion, up 4.4% from a year earlier. Wall Street had been looking for sales of $15.2 billion from that crucial market.

The Cupertino, California-based company generated $44.6 billion from iPhone sales during the June quarter, topping estimates of $40.1 billion. Beyond the tariff-spurred spending, the iPhone business got a boost in February from a new low-end model dubbed the 16e.

That device costs $599, far exceeding the price of the model it replaced, the $429 iPhone SE. Apple will announce its next iPhones in September, and the next-generation devices typically go on sale in the final weeks of the fiscal fourth quarter.