Apollo Hospitals Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 26%, Margin Improves

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. declared its financial results for the second quarter of FY26, with its net profit rising by 26%, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 477 crore, compared to Rs 378 crore in the year-ago period. This was in line with the consensus estimate of Rs 471 crore of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The hospital chain operator's revenue went up 12.8% to Rs 6,303 crore, as against Rs 5,589 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also rose 15.4% to Rs 941 crore from Rs 816 crore and margin expanded to 14.9% from 14.6% in Q2FY25.