Apollo Hospitals Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 26%, Margin Improves
Apollo Hospitals' revenue went up 12.8% to Rs 6,303 crore, as against Rs 5,589 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. declared its financial results for the second quarter of FY26, with its net profit rising by 26%, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.
The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 477 crore, compared to Rs 378 crore in the year-ago period. This was in line with the consensus estimate of Rs 471 crore of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also rose 15.4% to Rs 941 crore from Rs 816 crore and margin expanded to 14.9% from 14.6% in Q2FY25.
Apollo Hospitals Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 12.8% to Rs 6,303 crore versus Rs 5,589 crore.
Ebitda was up 15.4% at Rs 941 crore versus Rs 816 crore.
Margin improved slightly to 14.9% versus 14.6%.
Net profit jumped 26% at Rs 477 crore versus Rs 379 crore.