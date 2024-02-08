Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q3 Results: Profit Rises 56%, In Line With Estimates
The company's profit surged to Rs 254.4 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 162.4 crore in the year-ago period.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.'s net profit increased 56% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
The company's profit surged to Rs 254.4 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 162.4 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing issued on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 255-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q3 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.76% at Rs 4,850.6 crore vs Rs 4,263.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,810 crore).
Ebitda up 21.42% at Rs 613.7 crore vs Rs 505.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 615 crore).
Margin expands 79 bps to 12.65% vs 11.85% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.8%).
Net profit up 56.65% at Rs 254.4 crore vs Rs 162.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 255 crore).
Shares of the company were trading 0.98% higher at Rs 6,238.2 apiece, as compared with a decline of 1.07% in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 2:54 p.m.