APL Apollo Tubes, Aurobindo Pharma, Finolex Cables Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., and Finolex Cables Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Saturday.

APL Apollo Tubes is expected to post a net profit of Rs 197 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is projected to be Rs 5,072 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma is expected to report a bottom line of Rs 941 crore, while Finolex Cables may post a net profit of Rs 179 crore.