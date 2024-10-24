Apcotex Industries Q2 Results: Profit Tumbles 28%, Misses Estimates

Apcotex Industries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 28% year-on-year in the July–September quarter of the current financial year, widely missing analysts' estimates.

The rubber products company posted a profit of Rs 10.95 crore in the second quarter in comparison to Rs 15.3 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had projected a consensus estimate of Rs 18 crore.

Apcotex's revenue met estimates as it jumped 26% to Rs 351.1 crore in the September quarter from Rs 279.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had projected a consensus estimate of Rs 357 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was down 13% to Rs 27.5 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had projected a consensus estimate of Rs 36 crore.

The Ebitda margin contracted to 7.8% in the second quarter from 11.3% in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had projected a consensus estimate of 10.10%.