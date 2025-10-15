Business NewsEarningsAngel One Q2 Results: Profit Soars 79%; AUM Rises 17%
Angel One Q2 Results: Profit Soars 79%; AUM Rises 17%

The net profit reported by Angel One soared 78.8% sequentially at Rs 294 crore.

15 Oct 2025, 08:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Angel One Q2 Results
The shares of Angel One have fallen 24.17% in the last one year and risen 16.59% year-to-date. (Photo: Unsplash)
Angel One Ltd., posted its second quarter results and the company reported a rise in both total income and net profit, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The net profit reported by the company soared 78.8% sequentially at Rs 294 crore. Angel One in quarter ended June had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 294 crore.

The company reported a 5.3% quarter-on-quarter rise in their total income at Rs 1,056 crore. This is in comparison to Rs 1,143 crore in the previous quarter.

The assets under management increased by 16.8% sequentially to Rs 400 crore as of September 2025. For wealth management it rose 21.3% to Rs 6,140 crore as of September 2025 and the client base expanded to over 1,250.

The brokerage saw a 5% rise in total orders at 36 crore, from the preiovus 34.4 crore reported in the first quarter. While F&O orders were in the lead with a 7.2% jump, cash orders fell 2.2% in quarter ended September.

Angel One's average funding book in the second quarter was at Rs 5,310 crore. Total unique SIPs registered rose 23.8% quarter-on-quarter to 2.4 million. Credit disbursals also saw a 97% jump to Rs 4.6 billlion.

While Angel One's total client base rose 4.9% quarter-on-quarter, NSE active Client base fell by 5.9% in the second quarter.

"Momentum across businesses remains strong — Mutual fund SIPs touched record high, credit disbursals nearly doubled and Ionic Wealth crossed over ₹61 billion in AUM," said Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO.

Angel One Share Price Today

The earnings came after market closing on Wednesday. The shares closed 1.69% higher at Rs 2,445.20 crore, in comaprison to 0.71% advance in Nifty 50. The shares of Angel One have fallen 24.17% in the last one year and risen 16.59% year-to-date.

