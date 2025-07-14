Angel One Q1 Results This Week: Date, Earnings Call Schedule And All You Need To Know

In an exchange filing dated June 18, Angel One said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 16 to consider and approve the results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26.

