Angel One Q1 Results This Week: Date, Earnings Call Schedule And All You Need To Know
Angle One will host an earnings call with investors and analysts on July 17 to discuss the results for Q1FY26.
Angle One Ltd. is scheduled to announce the results for the first quarter of the current financial year this week. The leading fintech company specialises in providing stock broking services. It has over three crore registered users. Here’s everything you need to know about Angel One’s Q1FY26 results schedule.
Angel One Q1FY26 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated June 18, Angel One said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 16 to consider and approve the results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26.
“We hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” the company said in the stock exchange filing.
Angel One Q1FY26 Earnings Call Schedule
The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on July 17 at 11 a.m. to discuss the results for the quarter ended June 2025.
“Further, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we hereby intimate that the Company will be hosting an earnings call with analysts and investors on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 11:00 hrs. (IST), to discuss the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” the company informed the bourses.
Dial-In Information
Universal Dial-In: +91 22 6280 1539, +91 22 7115 8343
International Toll-Free Numbers
USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448
Angel One Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
The trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for Q1FY26, in compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading.
“The Trading Window in respect of equity shares of the Company will remain closed from July 01, 2025, till 48 hours from the date of declaration of the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” according to the exchange filing.
Angel One Share Price Today
Shares of Angel One were trading 0.40% lower at Rs 2,668.20 apiece on the NSE at 2:25 p.m. on Monday. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 stood at 25,050.45, down 0.40%.
Angel One shares have risen over 17% in the last one year. Year-to-date, the shares have fallen 11.63%. Over the previous six months, the company's stock has gained 12.48% while they have fallen over 9% in the one-month period. Over the past five trading sessions, Angel One shares have fallen 3.47%.