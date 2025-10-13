Anand Rathi Q2 Results: Profit Rises 6%; Dividend Announced — Check Details

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.'s profit rose 6% to Rs 99.4 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to the profit of Rs 93.6 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Monday.

Revenue increased by 8.5% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 297 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, was up 7.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 137.5 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 46.2%.