Anand Rathi Q2 Results: Profit Rises 6%; Dividend Announced — Check Details
Anand Rathi's revenue increased by 8.5% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 297 crore.
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.'s profit rose 6% to Rs 99.4 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to the profit of Rs 93.6 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Monday.
Revenue increased by 8.5% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 297 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, was up 7.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 137.5 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 46.2%.
Anand Rathi Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 8.5% to Rs 297 crore versus Rs 274 crore.
Net profit rises 6% to Rs 99.4 crore versus Rs 93.6 crore.
Ebitda was up 7.6% to Rs 137.5 crore versus Rs 128 crore.
Margin at 46.2% versus 46.6%.
Anand Rathi Dividend
The company also announced its an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. The recrod date for the dividend has been decided as Oct. 17, the company said in its exchange filing.
Anand Rathi will distribute Rs 50 crore in dividend in the quarter ended September.
Anand Rathi Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings were shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.72% lower at Rs 2,934.90 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.23% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares rose as much as 2.33% to Rs 3,024.90 before it fell on Monday.
Anand Rathi's shares have risen 45.23% in the last 12 months and 48.3% year-to-date.