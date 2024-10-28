Ambuja Cements Q2 Results: Profit Beats Estimates Despite Weak Pricing Environment

Ambuja Cements Ltd. posted a profit of Rs 500.66 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 458.5 crore.

The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's standalone net profit fell 22.23% on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter of the current financial year. The fall in profits was on the back of a weak cement pricing environment pan- India, as well as factors like heavy monsoons, labor shortages and slowdown in construction activities impacting demand.