Ambuja Cements Posts Strong Q2 Earnings; Profit More Than Triples

Ambuja Cements Ltd., a key player in India’s cement industry and part of the Adani Group, reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY26.

The company’s Q2 net profit surged to Rs 1,766 crore from Rs 480 crore in the same period last year, aided by a one-time tax write-back of Rs 1,710 crore.

Revenue for the quarter grew 25% year-on-year to Rs 9,130 crore, up from Rs 7,305 crore, reflecting healthy demand and improved pricing.

Operational efficiency was evident in the company’s Ebitda, which nearly doubled to Rs 1,716 crore from Rs 864 crore, pushing margins to 18.8% from 11.8% a year ago.