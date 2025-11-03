Ambuja Cements Posts Strong Q2 Earnings; Profit More Than Triples

Business NewsEarningsAmbuja Cements Posts Strong Q2 Earnings; Profit More Than Triples


Revenue for the quarter grew 25% year-on-year to Rs 9,130 crore, up from Rs 7,305 crore, reflecting healthy demand and improved pricing.

03 Nov 2025, 02:18 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ambuja Cement post Q2 results. (Photo source: Pixabay)</p></div>
Ambuja Cement post Q2 results. (Photo source: Pixabay)
Ambuja Cements Ltd., a key player in India’s cement industry and part of the Adani Group, reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY26.

The company’s Q2 net profit surged to Rs 1,766 crore from Rs 480 crore in the same period last year, aided by a one-time tax write-back of Rs 1,710 crore.

Revenue for the quarter grew 25% year-on-year to Rs 9,130 crore, up from Rs 7,305 crore, reflecting healthy demand and improved pricing.

Operational efficiency was evident in the company’s Ebitda, which nearly doubled to Rs 1,716 crore from Rs 864 crore, pushing margins to 18.8% from 11.8% a year ago.

Ambuja Cements FY26Q2 Results

Ambuja Cements Consolidates Results (y-o-y)

  • Net Profit At Rs 1,766 crore versus Rs 480 crore

  • Tax Write-Back Of Rs 1,710 crore In Q2 FY26

  • Revenue up 25% at Rs 9,130 crore versus Rs 7,305 crore

  • Ebitda up 98.7% at Rs 1,716 crore Rs 864 crore

  • Margin at 18.8% verus 11.8%



The scrip rose as much as 2.36% to Rs 578.60 apiece. It pared gains to trade 2.29% higher at Rs 565.25 apiece, as of 02:15 p.m. This compares to a 0.23% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen over 1% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.09 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.42.

